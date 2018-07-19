हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bangladesh HSC Results 2018

Bangladesh HSC/Alim/Equivalent Results 2018 declared at www.educationboard.gov.bd, Get details here

The Bangladesh Education Board has announced the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations on the official website www.educationboard.gov.bd. Interested candidates can check their BD HSC Results 2018 board wise online. 

Screengrab

Bangladesh HSC Results 2018: The Bangladesh Education Board has announced the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations on the official website www.educationboard.gov.bd. Interested candidates can check their BD HSC Results 2018 board wise online. 

Here's how to view Bangladesh HSC/Alim/Equivalent Results 2018 online

1. Visit educationboardresults.gov.bd or click here http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd/

2. Now, select Examination, year and Board. Next, enter your Roll number, Registration No, and the addition or substration of two numbers.

3. Hit the submit button. Results will be displayed on the screen.

More than 13.20 lakh candidates had applied for BD HSC examination in 2018. 

The BD HSC 2018 examination took place at examination centres across the country from April 2, 2018 to May 23, 2018.

Bangladesh Education Board has the following Boards:

  •  Dhaka
  • Rajshahi
  • Comilla
  • Jessore
  • Chittagong
  • Barisal
  • Sylhet
  • Dinajpur
  • Madrasah
     
