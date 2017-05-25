close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Bangladesh jails high-profile Islamist leader

A special court handed down a seven-year sentence against Maolana Saidur Rahman, described by police as the ringleader of Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), amid heavy security in the capital Dhaka.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 20:26

Dhaka: A Bangladesh court Thursday jailed a senior Islamist militant for more than seven years for leading an extremist group blamed for a series of high-profile attacks, including one that left 18 foreigners dead.

A special court handed down a seven-year sentence against Maolana Saidur Rahman, described by police as the ringleader of Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), amid heavy security in the capital Dhaka.

"He was sentenced to seven years in jail for abusing the Muslim`s holy book of Koran, and misinterpreting its text to incite them (followers) against the country," prosecutor Jahangir Hossain told AFP.

He was also handed an additional six-month term for a related offence.

Two of Rahman`s associates were also given seven years in absentia on the same charges, Hossain said.

Rahman was arrested in Dhaka in 2010 in possession of bomb-making materials, firearms and jihadist literature.

Prosecutors told the court Rahman took over leadership of JMB after its previous leader, Shaikh Abdur Rahman, was executed in 2007.

Police accused Rahhman of spearheading a number of attacks against religious minorities, secular activists and foreigners in recent years, and recruiting young men to commit the atrocities.

In the deadliest of these attacks, five gunmen stormed an upscale Dhaka cafe in July last year, shooting and hacking to death 22 people including 18 foreigners.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, but police and the government blamed JMB for the carnage, discounting suggestions that IS had a foothold in Bangladesh.

An estimated 70 extremists have been killed in a police crackdown since the cafe attack.

Last month Mufti Abdul Hannan, the leader of another Islamist extremist outfit, was executed for masterminding a grenade attack against the then British ambassador to Bangladesh at a sufi shrine in 2004.

TAGS

BangladeshBangladesh Islamist leaderIslamist militantMaolana Saidur RahmanJamayetul Mujahideen BangladeshJMB

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Bulandshahr gang-rape would not have happened had UP Police reached on time: Victims
Uttar Pradesh

Bulandshahr gang-rape would not have happened had UP Police...

China denies UN report on CPEC
World

China denies UN report on CPEC

Astronomers find galaxies creating stars at furious pace
Space

Astronomers find galaxies creating stars at furious pace

Keeping close watch to check terror funding in Kashmir: Centre
Jammu and Kashmir

Keeping close watch to check terror funding in Kashmir: Cen...

MHA seeks report from UP on Saharanpur violence
Uttar Pradesh

MHA seeks report from UP on Saharanpur violence

BJP blames Odisha government for frequent power cuts
Odisha

BJP blames Odisha government for frequent power cuts

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video