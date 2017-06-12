close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Bangladesh police arrests ten militants in raids

At least 10 militants of a banned outfit and some of their family members have been arrested after Bangladeshi police carried out raids at terrorist hideouts.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 12:38

Dhaka: At least 10 militants of a banned outfit and some of their family members have been arrested after Bangladeshi police carried out raids at terrorist hideouts.

A spokesman of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said six neo-Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (Neo-JMB) operatives were arrested from the capital's New Market area in a raid carried out by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes Unit.

Three suspected operatives of the neo-JMB were arrested in a raid in Rajshahi's Tanore sub-district where they were living with their family members. Eight of their family members were also taken into custody.

The Rapid Action Battalion yesterday also arrested a garment factory owner who it said was a financier of the extremist outfit.

"They (those in custody) are being quizzed initially in our custody...," the spokesperson said.

An official familiar with the developments said detectives and armed policemen laid a siege at the terrorist hideout in Rajshahi last night.

The hideout was being checked for explosives, including suicide vests, the official said. 

TAGS

BangladeshDhakaDhaka Metropolitan Policeraid

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

O Panneerselvam dissolves 7-member panel for holding merger...
Tamil Nadu

O Panneerselvam dissolves 7-member panel for holding merger...

Tourist, 20, from Texas drowns in German capital
World

Tourist, 20, from Texas drowns in German capital

Qatar begins shipping cargo through Oman to bypass Gulf rif...
WorldAsia

Qatar begins shipping cargo through Oman to bypass Gulf rif...

Kenya foils terror attack planned by Somali militants
AfricaWorld

Kenya foils terror attack planned by Somali militants

Apple upcoming iPhone images running iOS 11 leaked – Check out images
Mobiles

Apple upcoming iPhone images running iOS 11 leaked – Check...

THIS is what BJP man sent Sandeep Dikshit after he dubbed Army chief &#039;sadak ka gunda&#039;
Delhi

THIS is what BJP man sent Sandeep Dikshit after he dubbed A...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video