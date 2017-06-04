close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Bangladesh seizes half-tonne of gold from top jeweller

Customs officials raided five outlets of Apan Jewellers over several days last month and seized around 500 kilograms of gold and half a kilogram in diamonds.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 22:37

Dhaka: Bangladeshi authorities have confiscated half a tonne of gold from a top jeweller, officials said Sunday, amid a crackdown on a booming smuggling trade.

Customs officials raided five outlets of Apan Jewellers over several days last month and seized around 500 kilograms of gold and half a kilogram in diamonds.

"We asked the owners to provide legal receipts (for the gold) but they failed to provide anything," Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department chief Moinul Khan told reporters.

Gold smuggling in Bangladesh is at a record high. Authorities say a sizeable amount is sold to unscrupulous local jewellers, who avoid paying high import duties by buying on the black market.

Authorities have seized 1.1 tonnes of gold at the country`s airports in the past three years -- an unprecedented haul. Much of the gold was smuggled by human "mules", sometimes inside their rectums.

The gold confiscated from the jewellers during the raid has been handed to the central bank and will be sold at auction, an official said.

The raids occurred after the son of Apan`s owner allegedly bragged of his wealth after he was arrested in connection with a separate high-profile case.

Investigators looking into the source of the family`s wealth found a huge stash of unreported gold worth nearly 2.5 billion taka ($31.2 million).

Bangladesh does not have any gold mines of its own, and relies on imports to fashion rings and other treasures for its booming middle class.

The country has imposed strict quotas and high customs duties on gold, effectively choking off legal bullion imports for flourishing jewellery outlets.

The local jewellers` association wants the government to allow the bulk import of bullion at a reasonable tax rate.

The association denies wrongdoing and describes raids at jewellers and other businesses as "conspiracies" to destroy the industry, which it says employs 2.2 million people.

TAGS

Bangladesh seizes goldBangladesh top jewellerBangladeshi authoritiesBangladesh gold smuggling

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Frenchman killed in London attack: French minister Jean-Yve...
World

Frenchman killed in London attack: French minister Jean-Yve...

NIA raids again in Kashmir over terror funding, Pak currency notes recovered from separatists&#039; locations
Jammu and Kashmir

NIA raids again in Kashmir over terror funding, Pak currenc...

BJP leader Sushil Modi writes to Bihar CM, seeks cancellati...
Bihar

BJP leader Sushil Modi writes to Bihar CM, seeks cancellati...

Two held for running fake Aadhaar card racket
Delhi

Two held for running fake Aadhaar card racket

23 aboard sinking barge off Karnataka coast rescued
Karnataka

23 aboard sinking barge off Karnataka coast rescued

Police accidentally shoots civilian during response to London terror attack
EuropeWorld

Police accidentally shoots civilian during response to Lond...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video