close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Bangladesh signs $4.5 billion loan deal with India for development

Bangladesh on Wednesday signed $4.5 billion third line of credit (LoC) agreement with India for its infrastructure and social sector development. The agreement was signed in the presence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his Bangladeshi counterpart AMA Muhith after the two leaders held talks in Dhaka.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 12:50

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Wednesday signed $4.5 billion third line of credit (LoC) agreement with India for its infrastructure and social sector development. The agreement was signed in the presence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his Bangladeshi counterpart AMA Muhith after the two leaders held talks in Dhaka.

Economic Relations Division Secretary Kazi Shofiqul Azam signed the deal on behalf of Bangladesh, while Managing Director of the Export-Import Bank of India (Exim) David Rasquinha signed for India.

The new Indian line of credit, worth a staggering $4.5 billion, will be used to fund 17 major projects in Bangladesh, which include electricity, railroads, roads, shipping and ports.

As with previous LoC agreements, Bangladesh will pay an interest rate of 1 per cent a year. It will have 20 years to pay back the loans, with a grace period of five years. "Bangladesh has developed significantly on the socioeconomic front in the past seven years," Jaitley said following the signing of the deal.

"We have stood by Bangladesh's attempts to develop and we will do so in the future. This significant agreement is a continuation of that effort," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhith said, "Bangladesh and India have excellent relations at the moment. They stood by us during our independence. We hope they will continue to do so in the future," Muhith was quoted as saying by the bdnews.

The $4.5bn deal was announced during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in April. Jaitley's trip to Bangladesh was used to finalise the agreement.

Under the agreement, Bangladesh would have to purchase 65 to 75 per cent of the services, goods or works from the Indian market with the money to be provided under the third LoC following the precedence of the previous two nearly identical agreements.

Bangladesh has two other LoCs open with India: the first one was signed in 2010, and the second one in 2016. These LOCs are collectively worth Tk3.06 billion, but till last year, Bangladesh government has been able to use only $576 million.

Some projects under the first LoC of $862 million faced delay in implementation while the physical works of the 14 projects under the second LoC of $2 billion were yet to start. 
 

TAGS

BangladeshIndiaArun Jaitley

From Zee News

COMIO launches &#039;C2&#039; smartphone in India at Rs 7,199
Mobiles

COMIO launches 'C2' smartphone in India at Rs 7,1...

Galaxy Note 8 sales beat iPhone 8, Samsung India set for record year
Mobiles

Galaxy Note 8 sales beat iPhone 8, Samsung India set for re...

World

Fukushima operator gets first safety approval since 2011 di...

India

India to help Myanmar upgrade women's police training...

MaharashtraIndia

Iqbal Kaskar extortion case: Dawood Ibrahim shown as wanted...

Uttarakhand

PDS scam worth Rs 600 crore unearthed in Uttarakhand

Supermassive discovery: Scientists spot five elusive giant black hole pairs
Space

Supermassive discovery: Scientists spot five elusive giant...

5G to take away sheen from smartphones for a while
Technology

5G to take away sheen from smartphones for a while

World

Bomb blast in southeast Turkey kills three soldiers, wounds...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi