close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Bangladesh to build 14,000 shelters for Rohingya

Bangladesh will build 14,000 new shelters to house the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees camping on roadsides, in fields and on hills, an official said Saturday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 13:09
Bangladesh to build 14,000 shelters for Rohingya

Cox`s Bazar: Bangladesh will build 14,000 new shelters to house the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees camping on roadsides, in fields and on hills, an official said Saturday.

According to the UN nearly 400,000 Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh since August 25 after fleeing a military crackdown launched by Myanmar`s military in response to attacks by Rohingya rebels.

Bangladesh authorities said they would build a massive camp on a 2,000 acre (800 hectare) plot of land near an existing Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong in Cox`s Bazar district, which borders Myanmar.

"The government has decided to build 14,000 shelters for some 400,000 Rohingya," Bangladesh`s disaster management secretary Shah Kamal told AFP.

"We have been told to build the shelters in 10 days. Each shelter will house six refugee families," he said, adding the camp would have proper sanitation, water and medical facilities.

"We would take help from the UN agencies," he said.

The government social welfare agency would take care of Rohingya children who had lost their parents in the violence or who arrived unaccompanied in Bangladesh, he said.

A local rights expert slammed the government for the chaotic relief management, saying fights were breaking out each time an aid truck arrived. AFP correspondents on the scene have witnessed such incidents.

"Refugees are still pouring in. But there is no attempt to bring discipline and order in the aid management. There is a serious lack of coordination among the government and the agencies," Nur Khan Liton said.

"Still a lot of people are staying on the roadsides and in open space. Some have managed to erect a tent, others just sleeping under the open sky."

The next danger, he warned, could be a health epidemic as at least one Rohingya boy had died of diarrhoea.

"The authorities must move quickly before it becomes an epidemic."

UN officials acknowledge they were taken by surprise by the scale of the exodus.

The UN`s International Organization for Migration has said it will form a group of all UN agencies and private groups to coordinate aid work.  

TAGS

BangladeshRohingya Muslim refugees

From Zee News

US options on North Korea &#039;effective and overwhelming&#039;: Donald Trump
World

US options on North Korea 'effective and overwhelming...

World

Iraq launches operation near Syrian border: Commander

Abu Ismail killed; top terrorists next on hit list of J&amp;K security forces
Jammu and Kashmir

Abu Ismail killed; top terrorists next on hit list of J...

Google spent over $1 billion on self-driving technology: Report
Technology

Google spent over $1 billion on self-driving technology: Re...

Google, Twitter enable advertisers to reach racists: Reports
Internet & Social Media

Google, Twitter enable advertisers to reach racists: Report...

Will resume launches by November or December, says ISRO chief AS Kiran Kumar
Space

Will resume launches by November or December, says ISRO chi...

Footage of rare white giraffes spotted in Kenya will awe you! - Watch
Environment

Footage of rare white giraffes spotted in Kenya will awe yo...

Delhi

Delhi: Air India flight hits ground cooling unit truck at a...

Uttar Pradesh

''Godman'' involved in BSP leader'...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi