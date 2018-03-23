Bangladeshis in UK demand apology from Pakistan for 1971 genocide

A massive protest was organised by Bangladeshi nationals outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Sunday. Their demand? An official apology from the Pakistani government for genocide committed by its army during the 1971 liberation war.

Bangladeshis maintain that millions were killed and raped by the Pakistani army during their independence struggle. Pakistani security forces have been accused of committing unforgivable crimes including mass murder, ethnic cleansing and genocidal rape. While Pakistan has never apologised, the anger in Bangladesh remains alive as ever - evident from the large group of Bangladeshi protestors in London. "We demand an official apology from the Pakistani government for what they did in Bangladesh during our fight for independence. Pakistani Army committed genocide. It is a fact. But they have never bothered to say sorry," said one of the protestors.

Bangladeshi nationals staged a protest outside Pakistan High Commission in London, England demanding an official apology from Pakistan govt for committing 1971 Bangladesh genocide at the hands of Pakistan Army. The demonstration was organized by Bangabandhu Parishad in England. pic.twitter.com/1wdxUVrRRf — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

The demonstration was organised by the Bangabandhu Parishad and is yet another instance when Pakistan was shamed in a foreign country. World Baloch Organisation and World Sindhi Congress too have organised demonstrations in several countries, each time accusing Pakistan of suppressing their people, denying basic human rights and even resorting to killings, kidnappings and rapes. WBO in particular also recently urged the United Nations Human Rights Commission to look into the matter.