Banners favouring Sharif's brother as PM appear in Lahore

Islamabad: Banners in favour of Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's brother Shahbaz Sharif have appeared in Lahore asking Sharif to let his younger brother become premier of the country.

The banners which were put up by 'NGO Pakistan' outside the Lahore Press Club at Shimla Pahari on Sunday come at the time when speculation is rife that Shahabaz is most likely to replace the prime minister in case he is disqualified from holding office by the Supreme Court.

According to reports, opposition parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf have also been pressing Sharif to resign and nominate anyone from his party to replace him as he has lost both moral and legal authority to remain in his office in the wake of Panama Papers case

"Janay do janay do Mian sahib (Nawaz Sharif) janay do, aur aanay do aanay do Mian Shahbaz Sharif ko aanay do (Mian sahib let it go (step down) and allow Shahbaz Sharif to take over the top slot)," the Dawn quoted the banner as saying.

The local leadership of the PML-N sprang into action after this matter was brought to them and removed the banners.

Distancing itself from the NGO, the PML-N termed the banners as "mischievous".

PML-N Lahore president Pervaiz Malik clarified that those behind displaying these banners do not belong to the PML-N and the whole party is united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

He added that the matter would be probed and those responsible for it would be held accountable.

Lahore Deputy Mayor Waseem Qadir said that there is a role of some intelligence agency in the in displaying the banners to create differences among the party leaders.

Rumors have emerged that the ruling party is shortlisting the candidates for the slot of prime minister in case Nawaz Sharif is disqallified aftera three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan reserved its verdict in the Panama Papers case on Friday.

The names of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are doing the rounds for the PM slot for 45 days till Shahbaz Sharif is elected on a National Assembly seat to lead the government for the remaining term, reports the dawn.

If some reports are to be believed even Kalsoom Nawaz, wife of Nawaz Sharif, is also being seen as candidate for the top post.