Barack Obama did not act against Russia as he was sure of Hillary Clinton's win: Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump has alleged that the former administration failed to take action against Russia for election meddling, as it was confident of Hillary Clinton`s win.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 21:35
Washington: United States President Donald Trump has alleged that the former administration failed to take action against Russia for election meddling, as it was confident of Hillary Clinton`s win.

"The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win.....and did not want to `rock the boat,`" Trump tweeted on Monday.

He further said, "He didn`t `choke,` he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good."

"The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia ... under a magnifying glass, they have zero `tapes` of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology!" he added.

Earlier Trump had questioned the Obama administration as to why they did not take any action if they knew of Russian meddling beforehand.

Presently, the FBI is investigating into the alleged meddling by Russia in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion between the Kremlin and Trump`s campaign.

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Washington, United States, Russia meddling US election, Vladimir Putin, US travel ban, Donald Trump immigration ban, Trump Obama

