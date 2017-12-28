Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton most admired by Americans: Gallup

WASHINGTON: Former U.S President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are the most admired people in the country, stated a survey.

In a survey conducted by Gallup, Obama and Clinton remained as the most admired people, which is a 10-year trend for Obama and 16 years running for Clinton.

Gallup's December poll found 17 percent of respondents named Obama the man they admired most. Ironically, President Donald Trump took second place with 14 percent people citing him to name the man they admired most.

Clinton is the most admired woman 16th consecutive year with nine percent of respondents saying so.

Former first lady Michelle Obama came in second with seven percent of respondents, and the third place finisher at 4 percent support was Oprah Winfrey.

The rest of the list included political figures, British royalty and Beyonce Knowles. One percent of those surveyed named first lady Melania Trump their most admired woman, bringing her name into the top for the first time.

Where Clinton has held the title 22 times in total, which more than anyone else, Obama became the most admired man 10 times.

However, both Obama and Clinton saw the percentage dip since last year, but nevertheless retained their position.