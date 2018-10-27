हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Barack Obama

Barack Obama rips Donald Trump in no-holds-barred verbal onslaught

"What we have not seen before in our public life is politicians just blatantly, repeatedly, baldly, shamelessly, lying. Just making stuff up."

Barack Obama rips Donald Trump in no-holds-barred verbal onslaught
Reuters Photo

Although he was careful not to name him, it was amply evident to all that former US President's fiery speech in Milwaukee and Detroit on Friday were squarely aimed at Donald Trump and held him guilty of 'making stuff up.'

US media reported that Obama's speeches in both Milwaukee and Detroit were extremely critical of Trump's presidency and that he also questioned several key Republican figures. "What we have not seen before in our public life is politicians just blatantly, repeatedly, baldly, shamelessly, lying. Just making stuff up," he said., adding that there is a scare tactic being employed before every crucial elections. Obama then proceeded to take down Trump on the progress he had made on a number of pre-poll promises and spewed venom on him for his policy on migrants. "They are now trying to convince everybody to be afraid of  a bunch of impoverished, malnourished refugees a thousand miles away."

Ahead of the first midterm elections since Trump took residence at the White House, Obama also made it a point to point out the number of indictments Washington currently. "Nobody in my administration got indicted. (Now) In Washington they have racked up enough indictments to field a football team," he said.

Obama also urged Michigan in particular - a state that proved crucial in helping Trump defeat Hillary Clinton en route White House - to make the right decision when the time comes to vote again. "I'm hopeful Michigan," he said. "I'm hopeful that despite all the noise, despite all the lies, we're going to come through all that. We're going to remember who we are, who we're called to be. I'm hopeful because out of this political darkness, I'm seeing a great awakening."

This is not the first time that Obama has launched a scathing attack on Trump. And it is unlikely to be the last. The return fire from Trump too has been equally powerful with several instances of the current president calling the former president names and publicly slamming his policies.

Tags:
Barack ObamaDonald TrumpWhite HouseDemocratsRepublicans

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close