close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Terrorist cell planned bigger attack in Barcelona, suspect tells court

In little more than a year, Islamist militants have used vehicles as weapons to kill nearly 130 people in France, Germany, Britain, Sweden and Spain.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 22:39
Terrorist cell planned bigger attack in Barcelona, suspect tells court
Pic courtesy: PTI

Madrid: An alleged member of an Islamist group that carried out the Barcelona van attack told a Spanish court on Tuesday that the group had been planning a much bigger strike using explosives, a judicial source said.

The testimony to a closed hearing at Spain`s High Court came from Mohamed Houli Chemlal, one of four detained suspects brought to Madrid to testify for the first time in court about the plot. 

Chemlal was arrested after being hurt in a blast at a house in Alcanar, southwest of Barcelona, a day before Thursday`s van attack on the crowded Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona which killed 13 people.

Tuesday`s court hearing was the first in a long legal process, and it could be months or even years before the case is brought to a full trial.

The four are the only alleged members of the group still alive after the driver of the van in Barcelona, 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaqoub, was shot and killed by police on Monday.

The van careered along Las Ramblas last Thursday, leaving a trail of 13 dead and 120 injured from 34 countries.

Barcelona terror attack suspect shot dead by police
MUST READ
Barcelona terror attack suspect shot dead by police

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and a separate deadly assault, hours later, in the coastal resort of Cambrils, south of Barcelona.

In Cambrils, a car rammed passers-by and its occupants got out and tried to stab people. The five assailants, who were wearing what turned out to be fake explosive belts, were shot dead by police, while a Spanish woman died in the attack.

Police believe two other members of the cell died in Wednesday`s explosion at the house in Alcanar, where police found 120 butane canisters they believed the group may have been planning to use for a big bomb attack.

The accidental explosion led them to change tactics, the police believe.

In little more than a year, Islamist militants have used vehicles as weapons to kill nearly 130 people in France, Germany, Britain, Sweden and Spain.

TAGS

Barcelona terror attackSpain van attackYounes AbouyaaqoubCataloniaIslamic stateISIS

From Zee News

Sikh devotees throng Amritsar&#039;s Golden Temple on &#039;Prakash Parv&#039; - Watch
India

Sikh devotees throng Amritsar's Golden Temple on...

World

Britain to unveil proposals to solve post-Brexit cross-bord...

Former Manipur CM Rishang Keishing passes away; three-day mourning declared in state
North East

Former Manipur CM Rishang Keishing passes away; three-day m...

World

Suspect admits killings in Finnish stabbing spree

Jammu and Kashmir

J&K Governor meets Rajnath Singh, discusses repeated ce...

Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill village sarpanch&#039;s husband in Dantewada
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill village sarpanch's husband...

K Palaniswamy thanks PM Narendra Modi for extending support to AIADMK govt
Tamil NaduIndia

K Palaniswamy thanks PM Narendra Modi for extending support...

No decision yet on size of US troop increase in Afghanistan: Defense Secretary James Mattis
World

No decision yet on size of US troop increase in Afghanistan...

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim on UK asset freeze list with three Pak addresses
India

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim on UK asset freeze list with...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India