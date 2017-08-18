close
Essel Group 90 years
Barcelona terror attack: At least 13 dead, many injured; ISIS claims responsibility

A van zigzagged down one of Barcelona`s busiest tourist avenues mowing down pedestrians on Thursday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 01:50
Barcelona terror attack: At least 13 dead, many injured; ISIS claims responsibility
Pic courtesy: Reuters

Barcelona: A van rammed into crowds in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Thursday killing at least 13 people, as per reports.

Witnesses said the van zigzagged down one of Barcelona`s busiest tourist avenues, Las Ramblas, mowing down pedestrians and leaving bodies strewn across the ground.

Visuals showed several bodies motionless with paramedics and bystanders bent over them, treating them and trying to comfort those still conscious.

Around them, the boulevard was deserted, covered in rubbish and abandoned objects including hats, flip-flops and bags. 

The incident took place at the height of the tourist season in Barcelona, which is one of Europe`s top travel destinations with at least 11 million visitors a year. 

Police said they had arrested a man but did not identify him or describe his role.

List of major terror attacks in Europe in recent past
"Maximum coordination to arrest the attackers, reinforce security and attend to all those affected," Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said, as per Reuters.

Meanwhile, the terror group Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack, their propaganda agency Amaq claimed, according to the Site Intelligence Group.

"The perpetrators of the Barcelona attack are soldiers of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to calls for targeting coalition states," the agency said.

They were referring to a United States-led coalition against the militant group.

Barcelona is the capital of the wealthy northeastern region of Catalonia, which plans to hold a popular vote on October 01 on whether it should secede from Spain.

It is in dispute with the central government, which says the vote cannot go ahead because it is unconstitutional.

Following the attack, security staff at Barcelona airport suspended a strike that started in early August.

(With Reuters inputs)

