Barcelona terror attack suspect may have been killed by Spanish police: Report

Catalonia: Younes Abouyaaqoub, the man identified as the driver of the van that mowed down pedestrians in Barcelona, killing 13, may have been killed on Monday.

Spanish police on Monday killed a man who could be the alleged fugitive driver, a source close to the probe said.

"They have shot dead a suspect who could be the perpetrator of the attack," the source, who declined to be named, told AFP.

Police in Catalonia confirmed that a man wearing what appeared to be a suicide belt had been killed in Subirats, some 60 kilometres (37 miles) away from Barcelona, but did not identify him.

17.05h Suspect in Subirats was wearing what appeared to be an explosive belt. The individual has been shot down by the Catalan police https://t.co/jOHhOdlAEO — Catalan Government (@catalangov) August 21, 2017

Earlier, in a tweet, police in Catalonia had said that they knew who the driver was without naming him, but regional interior minister Joaquim Forn had said in a radio interview that "everything suggests the van driver is Younes Abouyaaqoub."

Spanish police had also warned that the suspected driver was dangerous and likely armed.

"He is dangerous and could be armed. He is sought as the alleged perpetrator of the Barcelona attack on August 17. He was the van driver," the Departament d'Interior had tweeted.

Describing Abouyaaqoub as around 1.80 metres (five feet, 11 inches) tall, police tweeted four photographs of the man with short black hair, including three pictures in which he was wearing a black and white striped T-shirt.

We’re searching for this person as the suspected perpetrator of the Barcelona attack. He was the driver van. Share as much as possible pic.twitter.com/UbsT5vkqlT — Mossos (@mossos) August 21, 2017

The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the assaults, believed to be its first in Spain.

Meanwhile, authorities on Monday raised the death toll of the attacks to 15, confirming that Pau Perez, a 34-year-old man found stabbed dead in a Ford Focus outside Barcelona on Friday, was killed by Abouyaaqoub, as per AFP.

The police had fired at the car as it forced the checkpoint shortly after the Barcelona carnage, and later found Perez stabbed dead in the vehicle.

Police carried out more raids overnight at homes in the town of Ripoll, where many of the suspects lived, Forn said.

Others thought to be part of a 12-strong cell have been arrested, shot by police or killed in an explosion at a house in Catalonia a day before Thursday`s van attack, as per Reuters.

Investigators seeking to unravel the terror cell have homed in on the small border town of Ripoll, at the foot of the Pyrenees mountains.

Several of the suspects including Abouyaaqoub grew up or lived in the town.

A Moroccan imam, Abdelbaki Es Satty, aged in his 40s, has also come under scrutiny as he is believed to have radicalised youths in Ripoll.

Police said the imam had spent time in prison and had once been in contact with a suspect wanted on terrorism charges but was never charged with terror related incidents himself.

The imam has been missing since Tuesday. On Saturday, police raided his apartment. They have raised the possibility that he died in an explosion on Wednesday evening at a house believed to be the suspects` bomb factory, where police uncovered a massive cache of 120 gas canisters.

The suspected jihadists had been preparing bombs for "one or more attacks in Barcelona", regional police chief Josep Lluis Trapero told reporters, revealing that traces of triacetone triperoxide (TATP) - a homemade explosive that is an ISIS hallmark - had also been found.

The suspects accidentally caused an explosion at the house on the eve of Thursday`s attack in Barcelona - an error that likely forced them to modify their plans.

Instead, they used a vehicle to smash into crowds on Barcelona`s Las Ramblas boulevard as it was thronged with tourists.

(With Agency inputs)