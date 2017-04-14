close
Bashar al-Assad`s comments on chemical attack are `100% lies`: France

AFP | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 14:07

Paris: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad`s comments that last week`s chemical weapons attack was a fabrication to justify a US military strike are "100 percent lies", French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Friday.

"It`s 100 percent lies and propaganda," Ayrault said in Beijing, responding to an exclusive AFP interview with Assad late Thursday. "It`s 100 percent cruelty and cynicism."

