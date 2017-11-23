Be ready for military production: Putin tells big Russian businesses

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly asked the country's big industrial houses to be prepared for a “military production”.

“The ability of our economy to increase military production and services at a given time is one of the most important aspects of military security,” he told military leaders in Sochi on Wednesday.

“To this end, all strategic, and simply large-scale enterprise should be ready, regardless of ownership,” The Independent quoted Putin as saying.

He had earlier called for a superior Russian military technology which can counter the West.

“Our army and navy need to have the very best equipment — better than foreign equivalents,” he said. “If we want to win, we have to be better.”

Since 2008, the Russian military has undergone extensive modernisation as part of a new strategy.

The military budget has also been increased significantly over the period, and this year, it is expected to cross 3 trillion roubles, or 3.3 percent of GDP, the report said.