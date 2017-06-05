close
Beijing slams US, Japan's remarks on South China Sea

China has always respected and maintained the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea in accordance with international law.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 10:05

Beijing: China has slammed the "irresponsible remarks" made by top US and Japanese officials on the South China Sea and Taiwan issues during the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Stressing that China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha islands and their adjacent waters, spokesperson Hua Chunying on Sunday said Beijing has always been committed to peacefully solving disputes through consultation and negotiation with countries directly concerned, Xinhua news agency reported.

China has always respected and maintained the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea in accordance with international law.

China`s construction projects on the Nansha islands are aimed at improving working and living conditions of staff there while better fulfilling its international obligations, Hua said.

The situation in the South China Sea has improved and shown positive development momentum, the spokesperson said, citing the success of the first meeting of the China-Philippines bilateral consultation mechanism, and the agreement between Beijing and Asean countries on the framework for the Code of Conduct (COC) in the disputed region.

"China is firmly determined to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights," Hua said, adding that the country`s patrol and law-enforcement activities will continue.

Talking about the Taiwan issue, Hua stressed China`s position has been "clear and coherent".

China urged the USs to stop selling arms to Taiwan and terminate any official exchanges so as to guarantee the development of bilateral relations.

TAGS

ChinaBeijingSouth China SeaTaiwan issuesShangri-La DialogueNansha Islands

