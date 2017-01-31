Benjamin Netanyahu downplays Mexico wall row, hails `good` ties
Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu downplayed a spat with Mexico over US President Donald Trump`s proposed border wall on Tuesday, saying the countries` relations were stronger than a "passing" row.
Netanyahu wrote on Twitter that Israel "will continue to have good relations" with Mexico.
"I believe our ties are stronger than any passing disagreement or misunderstanding," he added.
Mexico demanded an apology after Netanyahu tweeted last week in support of Trump`s proposed wall spanning the Mexican border, saying a similar plan along Israel`s southern frontier had been a success.
Netanyahu did not apologise, saying he did not comment on US-Mexico relations in the original tweet.
But he said he had a "long, fruitful and very friendly relationship" with Mexico`s President Enrique Pena Nieto.
Israel`s President Reuven Rivlin will speak with Pena Nieto on Tuesday, a source close to him said, as the two countries seek to calm the row.
Rivlin, who comes from Netanyahu`s Likud party, is expected to stress the importance of the relationship between the two countries, the source said on condition of anonymity.
Pena Nieto cancelled a planned meeting with Trump over the proposed wall.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!