Beware! A simple 'yes' on phone can allow scamsters to rob your bank accounts

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 20:56
London: Being a little more alert these days won't hurt you. In fact, it can save a lot of heartburn and distress later on.

The US police have warned of a phone scam reportedly raging in North America these days.

Hence, a little discretion on your part is all the more important, particularly while dealing with calls claiming to be from the banks, which nowadays converse with their customers mostly online.

But how do the phone scamsters operate?

A “yes” on phone could mean a lot to scamsters!

One simple 'Yes' from you on phone could be enough for fraudsters to steal money from your bank accounts.

Your “Yes” can authorize a lot of things, including authority to confirm account changes, make purchases in your name or transfer money.

A scammer can add his own script and insert your “yes” into it to approve phone transactions.

So, the police in the US and UK have urged citizens to remain vigilant of such scamsters.

