Beware! Hackers can record you watching porn on smartphone

New Delhi: Do you watch porn on your smartphone? If yes, then you need to be careful, because hackers can remotely record you watching adult content.

According to a study by British security firm Wandera, the cybercriminals threaten to release the footage online if their ransom demands are not met.

The research found that almost a quarter of malware on mobile devices originated from xxx-rated video websites.

“Smartphone operating systems, especially Android, are not as secure as desktops, there are many vulnerabilities that can be easily exploited by hackers,” the express.co.uk quoted the study as saying.

The risk is not limited to smartphones alone as people can be secretly filmed by their own webcams while viewing adult material online, the report said.

Citing a research by New Zealand security firm CERT NZ, it said that there has been a spike in the number of people secretly filmed by their own webcams.

Hackers seize control of the webcam remotely to demand ransom from the victims, it said.

“The scammer threatens to email the video to all the person’s contacts” unless they pay up the ransom, the CERT NZ said.