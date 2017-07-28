close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

'Big hunt' for Russian hackers, but no obvious election link

Through their lawyers, several defendants have suggested their arrests were linked to the election turmoil.   

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 12:05

Moscow: The US has orchestrated the arrest of five suspected Russian cybercriminals across Europe in the past nine months.

The operations come at a fraught moment in relations between Russia and the US, where politicians are grappling with the allegation that Kremlin hackers intervened in the 2016 presidential election to help Donald Trump.

Through their lawyers, several defendants have suggested their arrests were linked to the election turmoil. 

Experts say that's possible, though an Associated Press review of the cases found no firm evidence to back the claim.

The most well-known of those arrested is Pyotr Levashov, accused of being a master spammer who went by the name Peter Severa.

TAGS

RussiaHackersArrestCybercriminalsUSDonald TrumpPyotr LevashovPeter Severa

From Zee News

Uttar Pradesh

Four killed as house collapses in Uttar Pradesh

Andhra PradeshTelangana

Former Andhra Pradesh minister M Mukesh Goud's son rus...

WorldAsia

Panamagate: Islamabad and Rawalpindi on high alert ahead of...

Dinosaur remains found at rediscovered old site in Australia
Environment

Dinosaur remains found at rediscovered old site in Australi...

West Bengal

Illegal arms factory unearthed in Kolkata

Uttar PradeshIndia

Five dead, 40 injured in tanker-tractor collision near Agra

Cassini revelation: Saturn&#039;s moon Titan contains key building block of life!
Space

Cassini revelation: Saturn's moon Titan contains key b...

Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
GujaratIndia

Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit

Panama Papers case: Pakistan&#039;s Supreme Court disqualifies PM Nawaz Sharif
WorldAsia

Panama Papers case: Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualif...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels