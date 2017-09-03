Biker in China escapes death by whisker - WATCH

New Delhi: A biker miraculously escaped death in China after being hit by a speeding car. The clip will certainly leave your jaw dropped!

A video tweeted by People's Daily on Friday shows a man taking a wrong turn while riding a two-wheeler. He is immediately seen being tossed up over the windshield of the running car with his bike sliding away in another direction after being hit.

For a moment, the man disappears behind the car, however, as the white sedan comes to a sudden halt, he stands up in a jiffy all fit and fine. He quickly stands up on his feet making way towards the pavement adjacent to the road.

The clip has been rightly captioned as 'Jaw-dropping moment a scooter rider hit by a car flies over the vehicle before making an 'impeccable' landing on the ground'.

Watch the video here:

Jaw-dropping moment a scooter rider hit by a car flies over the vehicle before making an 'impeccable' landing on the ground pic.twitter.com/pWkEI6Vprb — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) September 2, 2017

Video Courtesy: Twitter/@PDChina