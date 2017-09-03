close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Biker in China escapes death by whisker - WATCH

A biker was miraculously saved in China after being hit by a speeding car. The clip will leave your jaw dropped!

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 00:05
Biker in China escapes death by whisker - WATCH
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@PDChina

New Delhi: A biker miraculously escaped death in China after being hit by a speeding car. The clip will certainly leave your jaw dropped!

A video tweeted by People's Daily on Friday shows a man taking a wrong turn while riding a two-wheeler. He is immediately seen being tossed up over the windshield of the running car with his bike sliding away in another direction after being hit.

For a moment, the man disappears behind the car, however, as the white sedan comes to a sudden halt, he stands up in a jiffy all fit and fine. He quickly stands up on his feet making way towards the pavement adjacent to the road.

The clip has been rightly captioned as 'Jaw-dropping moment a scooter rider hit by a car flies over the vehicle before making an 'impeccable' landing on the ground'.

Watch the video here:

Video Courtesy: Twitter/@PDChina

TAGS

ChinabikerCaraccident

From Zee News

Madhya Pradesh

Blue Whale Challenge: Madhya Pradesh teen jumps before runn...

Angry at party MLAs backing BJP, 500 NCP men join Congress
Gujarat

Angry at party MLAs backing BJP, 500 NCP men join Congress

Trump mulls snapping trade ties with nations doing business with North Korea
World

Trump mulls snapping trade ties with nations doing business...

Experts defuse &#039;Blockbuster&#039; WWII bomb in Germany after mass evacuation
World

Experts defuse 'Blockbuster' WWII bomb in Germany...

Modi&#039;s Cabinet reshuffle springs many surprises; Sitharaman, Goyal biggest gainers
India

Modi's Cabinet reshuffle springs many surprises; Sitha...

India

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS Ministry of Health, Family Welfa...

India

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS Ministry of Agriculture - Pro...

India

Anantkumar Hegde, MoS Ministry of Skill Development, Entrep...

India

Virendra Kumar, MoS Ministry of Women and Child Development...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

PSG superstar Neymar's new 5-storey mansion near club ground

Nike India fires 20% of its staff as part of global restructuring

Justin Bieber becomes the second most followed person on Twitter, reaches 100-million milestone

Aditya Birla Group crosses $50 billion in market capitalisation

Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl: Coach

Man arrested near Eiffel Tower after 'security alert'