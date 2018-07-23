हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bilawal, Shahbaz target Pakistan administration over elections, ask ECP to prevent rigging

Two top political parties, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party, have hit out at authorities ahead of Pakistan general elections scheduled for July 25. While PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has alleged that attempts are being made to make the election process controversial, PML-N’s Shahbaz Sharif has said that his party is being pushed to the wall.

In a sort of warning for the country’s administration, Shahbaz Sharif was quoted by Dawn News as saying that he would not be able to control the masses if rigging was controlled by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Resonating the views expressed by former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the past, Shahbaz said that he was even willing to die for the “honour of vote”.

Shahbaz also used the opportunity to hit out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, saying that while the cricketer-turned-politician had accused the former of corruption in Multan Metro Bus Project, he had failed to produce and proof in this regard.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Dadu area, Bilawal said that the PPP was not fighting against any political party, but was fighting against poverty and terrorism. He said that he was following the political programme of former Pakistan prime minister and his mother Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in 2007.

Asserting that he was following politics of principles, Bilawal said that he wanted to “safeguard the interests” of the country.

