Bill to end US government shutdown clears key hurdle in Senate

The U.S. Senate voted on Friday to move forward on legislation to end a government shutdown, after a single Republican lawmaker delayed the funding bill for hours to protest an expected increase in the U.S. deficit.
The procedural vote limited debate on a bill that would fund the government through March 23 and increase spending limits over a two-year period.
Clearing the procedural hurdle is a key test of support for the bill and indicates likely passage in another Senate vote soon.