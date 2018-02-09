हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bill to end US government shutdown clears key hurdle in Senate

Reuters| Updated: Feb 09, 2018, 12:14 PM IST
WASHINGTON : The U.S. Senate voted on Friday to move forward on legislation to end a government shutdown, after a single Republican lawmaker delayed the funding bill for hours to protest an expected increase in the U.S. deficit.

The procedural vote limited debate on a bill that would fund the government through March 23 and increase spending limits over a two-year period.

Clearing the procedural hurdle is a key test of support for the bill and indicates likely passage in another Senate vote soon.

