Bizarre! Ohio man hides dead girlfriend in freezer, lives with impostor

New Delhi: A Ohio-based man kept his girlfriend’s body in a refrigerator in assistance with another woman who assumed the identity of the dead girlfriend. The woman moved into the dead girl's home, used her credit cards and took care of her dog, authorities confirmed.

Following the discovery of the dead girlfriend's body from a home near Youngstown, the accused duo were booked and charged with corpse abuse.

A judge set a $1 million bond on Monday for Katrina Layton, 34, and Arturo Novoa, 31. The court records no attorneys for them and there was no telephone listing for Layton or Novoa. Layton, however, has asked for a court-appointed attorney, reported ndtv.com.

The dead body recovered is suspected to be of Shannon Graves' who went missing at the age of 28. The official identification and cause of death are yet to be investigated.

According to her family, Graves disappearance was unusual as she had never left home without her car, dog and phone.

As per a missing-person’s report filed by her family in June, Graves had not been seen for months. Reportedly, she was last seen in February by her friends.