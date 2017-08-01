close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Bizarre! Ohio man hides dead girlfriend in freezer, lives with impostor

A Ohio-based man kept his girlfriend’s body in a refrigerator in assistance with another woman who assumed the identity of the dead girlfriend. The woman moved into the dead girl's home, used her credit cards and took care of her dog, authorities confirmed.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 14:23
Bizarre! Ohio man hides dead girlfriend in freezer, lives with impostor
Representational image

New Delhi: A Ohio-based man kept his girlfriend’s body in a refrigerator in assistance with another woman who assumed the identity of the dead girlfriend. The woman moved into the dead girl's home, used her credit cards and took care of her dog, authorities confirmed.

Following the discovery of the dead girlfriend's body from a home near Youngstown, the accused duo were booked and charged with corpse abuse.

A judge set a $1 million bond on Monday for Katrina Layton, 34, and Arturo Novoa, 31. The court records no attorneys for them and there was no telephone listing for Layton or Novoa. Layton, however, has asked for a court-appointed attorney, reported ndtv.com.

The dead body recovered is suspected to be of Shannon Graves' who went missing at the age of 28. The official identification and cause of death are yet to be investigated.

According to her family, Graves disappearance was unusual as she had never left home without her car, dog and phone.

As per a missing-person’s report filed by her family in June, Graves had not been seen for months. Reportedly, she was last seen in February by her friends.

TAGS

United StatesOhioArturo NovoaKatrina LaytonShannon Graves

From Zee News

&#039;Ma&#039;am, Rescue me as soon as possible&#039;, Twitterati to Sushma Swaraj while watching &#039;Jab Harry met Sejal&#039;
India

'Ma'am, Rescue me as soon as possible', yout...

Dahi Handi fest: 14 years age restriction, but no height limit
Maharashtra

Dahi Handi fest: 14 years age restriction, but no height li...

As India stands firm over Dokalam, China resorts to 3-pronged psychological warfare
India

As India stands firm over Dokalam, China resorts to 3-prong...

US to respond by Sept 1 to Russia&#039;s expulsion of diplomats
World

US to respond by Sept 1 to Russia's expulsion of diplo...

North Korea condemns UN sanctions, says no nuclear negotiations: Korean Central News Agency
WorldAsia

North Korea condemns UN sanctions, says no nuclear negotiat...

Mumbai: Software engineer finds mother&#039;s decomposed body at home after returning from US
Maharashtra

Mumbai: Software engineer finds mother's decomposed bo...

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Night swim leaves Australian teen bloody and bewildered

Dark days ahead for BSP supremo? 16 Dalit, OBC, Muslim outfits plan Mayawati&#039;s exit
India

Dark days ahead for BSP supremo? 16 Dalit, OBC, Muslim out...

EuropeWorld

Dozens of migrants storm Morocco-Spain border post

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India