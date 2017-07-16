close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Bizarre! Texas man gets stuck inside ATM, hands out 'help me' note through receipt slot

A Texas-based ATM on Wednesday was dispensing handwritten notes which read 'please help'. People received scribbled notes when they went to withdraw cash at the ATM.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 00:47
Bizarre! Texas man gets stuck inside ATM, hands out &#039;help me&#039; note through receipt slot
Pic Courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: A Texas-based ATM on Wednesday was dispensing handwritten notes which read 'please help'. People received scribbled notes when they went to withdraw cash at the ATM.

Initially, they thought it was a prank, however, one of them informed the police. The incident took place at the 400 block of North Mesquite Street, reported India.com.

It was around 2pm when the police arrived the spot to rescue the man. "Please help. I'm stuck in here, and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss," read one of the notes that slipped out through the receipt slot.

Reportedly, the man who got stuck inside the ATM was a repairman. He was pushing scribbled notes to seek attention of the people coming to withdraw money.

Having left his cell phone in the truck, the man was unable to call for help. According to a police officer, he was a contractor who was appointed to work on the machine when he accidentally locked himself inside.

Watch this reuters video here:

TAGS

Man stuck in ATMTexas manNorth Mesquite Street

From Zee News

Delhi

Cow killers get stricter punishment than errant drivers: De...

India

Sixteen new bills listed in Monsoon Session of Parliament

North East

Twelve lakh affected in Assam floods, death toll nears 60

Jammu and Kashmir

Bihar political crisis deepens, Tejaswi skips event attende...

Jammu and Kashmir

Govt briefs opposition for second day on Dokalam, Kashmir

Is there worms on Martian surface? NASA image reveals bizarre subsurface patterns on red planet!
Space

Is there worms on Martian surface? NASA image reveals bizar...

Fire engulfs five IOC tankers in West Bengal&#039;s Siliguri - WATCH
West Bengal

Fire engulfs five IOC tankers in West Bengal's Siligur...

Lilly Singh appointed Unicef Goodwill Ambassador
India

Lilly Singh appointed Unicef Goodwill Ambassador

Assam

NIA files charge-sheet against top ULFA leaders

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels