Bizarre! Texas man gets stuck inside ATM, hands out 'help me' note through receipt slot

New Delhi: A Texas-based ATM on Wednesday was dispensing handwritten notes which read 'please help'. People received scribbled notes when they went to withdraw cash at the ATM.

Initially, they thought it was a prank, however, one of them informed the police. The incident took place at the 400 block of North Mesquite Street, reported India.com.

It was around 2pm when the police arrived the spot to rescue the man. "Please help. I'm stuck in here, and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss," read one of the notes that slipped out through the receipt slot.

Reportedly, the man who got stuck inside the ATM was a repairman. He was pushing scribbled notes to seek attention of the people coming to withdraw money.

Having left his cell phone in the truck, the man was unable to call for help. According to a police officer, he was a contractor who was appointed to work on the machine when he accidentally locked himself inside.

Watch this reuters video here: