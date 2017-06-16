close
BIZZARE! Chinese man drives car inside tiny shop to buy chips, yogurt on rainy day — Footage inside

Why park your vehicle and walk down when your car can fit through the door of a store. 

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 13:09
Beijing: Why park your vehicle and walk down when your car can fit through the door of a store.

Beijing: Why park your vehicle and walk down when your car can fit through the door of a store. 

It seems like this is the new mantra in China as a man driver in Jiangsu, eastern China, was seen driving his smart car right into a convenience store, to buy himself a bottle of yoghurt and some potato chips. 

In a video that has gone viral, the pint-sized car is seen slipping through the store doors of a convenience store. 

The store manager was first alarmed to see the tiny car running inside his shop. However, he soon brought him the order of a bag of chips and some yogurt. 

The manager was even seen handling his payment in cash and finally guiding the driver out of the store.

According to the staff, the driver didnt want to park his car outside as it was raining and thus drove his car right into the store. 

The video, with 92,000 views, has shocked people out of their wits. While many were stunned by the driver's sense of entitlement, there were some who disregard the driver for putting anyone in danger in the tiny store.

WATCH the video here: 

