Blast hits bank in Afghan capital close to US embassy
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the blast occured at the entrance to a Kabul Bank branch, not far from the embassy.
Kabul: An explosion hit a bank in an area of the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday close to the heavily protected US embassy compound, officials said.
There was no immediate word on casualties.