close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Blast hits bank in Afghan capital close to US embassy

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the blast occured at the entrance to a Kabul Bank branch, not far from the embassy.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 12:01

Kabul: An explosion hit a bank in an area of the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday close to the heavily protected US embassy compound, officials said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the blast occured at the entrance to a Kabul Bank branch, not far from the embassy.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

TAGS

US embassyAfghanKabulNajib DanishKabul Bank branchBlast

From Zee News

WorldAsia

North Korea's Kim Jong-Un has third child: Reports

Uttar Pradesh

Drunk man kills his parents, aunt in UP

Uttar Pradesh

UP Health Department confirms filing caveats in high court...

Gujarat govt will not pay for shrines&#039; restoration damaged in 2002 Godhra riots, rules SC
Gujarat

Gujarat govt will not pay for shrines' restoration dam...

India

Malegaon blast: Lt Col Purohit appears before court for sec...

Gujarat

Supreme Court sets aside Gujarat HC order on repairs of shr...

Bihar floods: Death toll reaches 514; over 1.71 cr people affected
Bihar

Bihar floods: Death toll reaches 514; over 1.71 cr people a...

From bling to basic, how &#039;Rockstar Baba&#039; Gurmeet spent first jail night with a blanket, prison clothes
Haryana

From bling to basic, how 'Rockstar Baba' Gurmeet...

Day after Dera chief&#039;s 20-year jail sentence, Haryana gears up for verdict on Rampal
HaryanaIndia

Day after Dera chief's 20-year jail sentence, Haryana...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India