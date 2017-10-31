Blast hits embassy zone in Kabul, 13 feared dead

Kabul: A loud blast shook windows and doors in an area of the Kabul in Afghanistan where many foreign embassies and government departments are located. Health Ministry confirmed that 13 people have been killed and 13 have been wounded.

Initial reports suggest that the suicide bomber detonated explosives inside Kabul Green Zone close to Australian embassy. Witnesses say police vehicles, ambulances were seen heading towards the scene of blast.

However, the cause of the blast has not been confirmed yet. Without giving further details, the Afghan interior ministry and police confirmed the explosion in the heavily fortified area.

A public health official said three dead bodies and 10 wounded had been taken to city hospitals.