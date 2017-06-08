close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Blast hits US embassy in Kiev, no casualties: Police

An overnight blast hit the premises of the US embassy in Kiev but there were no casualties, Ukrainian police said on Thursday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 13:01
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev, no casualties: Police

Kiev: An overnight blast hit the premises of the US embassy in Kiev but there were no casualties, Ukrainian police said on Thursday.

The explosion hit the mission located in central Kiev shortly after midnight, a statement said.

"Investigators found that an unknown person threw an explosive device on the territory of the diplomatic mission," it said.

The US embassy was not immediately contactable for comment but a diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP: "The embassy will continue to function normally."

TAGS

US embassyKievUkraine

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

DMs, SPs of violence-hit Madhya Pradesh districts transferr...
Madhya Pradesh

DMs, SPs of violence-hit Madhya Pradesh districts transferr...

Odisha Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges Uma Bharti to...
ChhattisgarhOdisha

Odisha Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges Uma Bharti to...

Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk
India

Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk

BSER/RBSE 10th Result 2017: Rajresults.nic.in &amp; rajeduboard.nic.in Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results 2017 to be declared shortly
RajasthanEducation

BSER/RBSE 10th Result 2017: Rajresults.nic.in & rajedub...

Indian-origin lawyer dies after being hit by train in US
AmericasIndia

Indian-origin lawyer dies after being hit by train in US

Man attacked by 8-foot-long reef shark while fishing in Florida
AmericasWorld

Man attacked by 8-foot-long reef shark while fishing in Flo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video