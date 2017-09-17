Blast in Afghanistan's Khost province kills four

Kabul: As many as four civilians were killed and 14 others wounded in a blast in the eastern Afghan province of Khost on Sunday afternoon.

The blast took place in the underground section of Hamam market in the Khost city after explosive devices were detonated, killing a civilian and another three, the Tolo News quoted Mubarez Zadran, a spokesman for provincial governor, as saying.

Habib Shah Ansari, the head of the health department, has said that "four people were killed in the blast and 14 others were wounded."

The wounded people are receiving threats at the government hospital, Ansari added.

No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the blast.

The local security officials have not yet commented over the blast.