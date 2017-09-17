close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Blast in Afghanistan's Khost province kills four

Habib Shah Ansari, the head of the health department, has said that "four people were killed in the blast and 14 others were wounded."

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 15:49
Blast in Afghanistan&#039;s Khost province kills four

Kabul: As many as four civilians were killed and 14 others wounded in a blast in the eastern Afghan province of Khost on Sunday afternoon.

The blast took place in the underground section of Hamam market in the Khost city after explosive devices were detonated, killing a civilian and another three, the Tolo News quoted Mubarez Zadran, a spokesman for provincial governor, as saying.

Habib Shah Ansari, the head of the health department, has said that "four people were killed in the blast and 14 others were wounded."

The wounded people are receiving threats at the government hospital, Ansari added.

No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the blast.

The local security officials have not yet commented over the blast.

TAGS

AfghanistanBlastKhost blastAfghanistan strategyDonald Trump

From Zee News

Bihar

Veteran RJD leader Mohammad Taslimuddin dies

Goa

Parrikar wants plastic cups, plates shunned

Hamas agrees to hand over Gaza to Abbas government
World

Hamas agrees to hand over Gaza to Abbas government

Strengthening global ties, PM Narendra Modi grows even stronger at home
India

Strengthening global ties, PM Narendra Modi grows even stro...

Six-member NASA crew to exit qurantined Mars-like habitat on Sunday
Space

Six-member NASA crew to exit qurantined Mars-like habitat o...

India

Dera functionary arrested, search for Honeypreet continues

Asia

IED blast kills 5 security personnel in Pakistan

Gorakhpur deaths: Oxygen supplier arrested
Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur deaths: Oxygen supplier arrested

Gab.ai sues Google post removal from Play Store
Technology

Gab.ai sues Google post removal from Play Store

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi