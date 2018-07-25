हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Balochistan

Blast in Quetta in Balochistan as Pakistan votes, several casualties feared

Several people have been injured in a blast that took place in Pakistan-Occupied Balochistan's capital Quetta on Wednesday. The blast comes on a day when voting is underway for general elections in Pakistan.

Blast in Quetta in Balochistan as Pakistan votes, several casualties feared

Several people have been injured in a blast that took place in Pakistan-Occupied Balochistan's capital Quetta on Wednesday. The blast comes on a day when voting is underway for general elections in Pakistan.

As per reports, at least five people have been killed and 12 have been in the blast. The explosion took place at around 11:00 AM in Quetta's NA-260 constituency. The blast reportedly targeted a police vehicle.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and Senator-elect Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar condemned the incident and added that terrorists will never succeed. "I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on 2018 election "voters" in Quetta today which has taken many precious lives & left numerous injured. Gift must check these continuous terrorist attacks in Balochistan. Terrorists will never succeed! (sic)," he tweeted soon after the attack.

A record number of 371,388 troops have been deployed at polling stations to maintain law and order during voting. Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Tags:
BalochistanQuettaPakistanPakistan elections 2018Pakistan elections

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close