close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Blast on London underground train, passengers suffer facial burns

A blast on a London underground train left many passengers with facial burns

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 14:18
Blast on London underground train, passengers suffer facial burns
Armed policemen stand by cordon outside Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain (Reuters photo)

London: A blast on a London underground train on Friday morning at 8:20 am left passengers injured and with severe facial burns. The passengers, mostly daily commuters, ran for their lives, recall eyewitnesses.

The police said they are aware of an incident at Parsons Green station in West London and that officers are in attendance.

The British Transport Police tweeted, "We're aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen station. Officers are at the scene. The station is closed. More information as we get it."

Meanwhile, the London Ambulance tweeted: 

Twitter handle Rigs tweeted: ‘Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door.’ 

 

A severe threat alert has been sounded off in UK. 

The explosions took place inside a container. 

Injured passengers are being taken to hospitals via ambulances. 

Emergency services attending `incident` at London Underground station: authorities.

Twitter handle Rigs tweeted: ‘Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door.’ 

Horrified witnesses on social media claim people are 'screaming and running off trains'.

Terrified commuters ran for their lives. A photograph of the flaming white bucket taken just after it exploded shows a number of wires protruding out of the top and on to the train carriage floor - but police have not yet confirmed if it was a bomb.

A Reuters witness could see six ambulances, fire engines and a helicopter at Parsons Green station in West London where the Metro newspaper reported that passengers had suffered facial burns from a blast and others had been hurt in a subsequent stampede.

Outside the station, a woman was sitting on a pavement with a bandage around her leg while armed police patrolled. A Reuters witness saw a woman being carried off on a stretcher with her legs covered in a foil blanket.

 

London Ambulance and Fire Brigade said paramedics and firefighters were present.

Transport for London said on Twitter that there was no service between Earls Court and Wimbledon on the District Line which runs through Parsons Green.

Britain has already suffered four attacks blamed on terrorists so far this year which killed 36 people.

Over 12 years ago, on 7 July 2005, four suicide bombers with rucksacks full of explosives attacked central London, killing 52 people and injuring hundreds more. At the time, it was the worst single terrorist atrocity on British soil.  

Here's metro train running statushttps://tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/

TAGS

London underground trainBlastfacial burnslondon blast

From Zee News

British journalist dragged into river by crocodile in Sri Lanka; dies
Environment

British journalist dragged into river by crocodile in Sri L...

Watch: Elon Musk releases video of SpaceX&#039;s rocket blasts and they are explosive!
Space

Watch: Elon Musk releases video of SpaceX's rocket bla...

Gurmeet Ram Rahim raped several minor girls at Dera, terminated pregnancies, claims former follower
Haryana

Gurmeet Ram Rahim raped several minor girls at Dera, termin...

Here&#039;s a glimpse of final Saturn images by Cassini
Space

Here's a glimpse of final Saturn images by Cassini

AmericasWorld

Political crisis in Peru as president`s cabinet ousted

India

Rohingya crisis: Security tightened along India-Myanmar bor...

Odisha

Pandemonium in Odisha Assembly over law and order situation

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Denied entry inside house, woman spends night on road with son&#039;s dead body
Telangana

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Denied entry inside house, woman spends...

AIADMK two leaves symbol issue: Madras HC directs EC to decide before October 31
Tamil Nadu

AIADMK two leaves symbol issue: Madras HC directs EC to dec...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi