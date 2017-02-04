Boat carrying 19 sunks in Indonesia's South Sulawesi
IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 10:28
Jakarta: A boat carrying at least 19 people has sunk in waters off South Sulawesi in Indonesia, leaving seven people dead, a disaster agency official said on Saturday.
Head of the provincial disaster management agency H. Alamsyah said the boat capsized in Taneke waters of Makassar Strait.
"Search for missing persons is underway now, involving navy, personnel from search and rescue office, and disaster agency office," he told Xinhua news agency.
First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 10:28
