close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

»
﻿

Boat carrying 19 sunks in Indonesia's South Sulawesi

IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 10:28

Jakarta: A boat carrying at least 19 people has sunk in waters off South Sulawesi in Indonesia, leaving seven people dead, a disaster agency official said on Saturday.

Head of the provincial disaster management agency H. Alamsyah said the boat capsized in Taneke waters of Makassar Strait.

"Search for missing persons is underway now, involving navy, personnel from search and rescue office, and disaster agency office," he told Xinhua news agency.

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 10:28

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.