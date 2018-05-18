Boeing 737 crashes minutes after takeoff from Cuba's Havana

A Boeing 737 belonging to Cubana de Aviacion - Cuba's national carrier - crashed moments after it took off from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport on Friday.

Media reports quoting eyewitness accounts said that a fire on the plane - carrying 104 passengers - could be seen from the ground before it came hurling down on the outskirts of the capital city. The national state-run television has reported that while rescue efforts began immediately after, no official statement has been made on how many passengers and crew members were on board and if any of them have survived.

Fire officials and ambulances have been working relentlessly to douse the flames and undertake rescue operations.