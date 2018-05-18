हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Plane crash

Boeing 737 crashes minutes after takeoff from Cuba's Havana

Local media reports have said that the plane was carrying 104 passengers.

Representational image courtesy Twitter/@cubana_air

A Boeing 737 belonging to Cubana de Aviacion - Cuba's national carrier - crashed moments after it took off from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport on Friday.

Media reports quoting eyewitness accounts said that a fire on the plane - carrying 104 passengers - could be seen from the ground before it came hurling down on the outskirts of the capital city. The national state-run television has reported that while rescue efforts began immediately after, no official statement has been made on how many passengers and crew members were on board and if any of them have survived.

Fire officials and ambulances have been working relentlessly to douse the flames and undertake rescue operations.

