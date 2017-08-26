close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Boko Haram attacks on Nigerian villages, 27 killed

Residents in Nigeria's northern Borno state say attacks by Boko Haram extremists on several villages in the past week have killed at least 27 people.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 18:05

Maiduguri: Residents in Nigeria's northern Borno state say attacks by Boko Haram extremists on several villages in the past week have killed at least 27 people.

Modu Jialta, a member of a self-defense group with the Nganzai local council, says the Islamic extremists entered villages on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people by slitting their throats and shooting them. He says the bodies were buried yesterday.

Mai Abatcha Monguno, commander of the Guzamala local council's self-defense forces, says 12 other people were killed in attacks on villages there.

Local defense forces are asking for more government support to fight Boko Haram's insurgency, which has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced millions in the past eight years. Deadly attacks also have been carried out in neighboring countries.

TAGS

NigeriaBoko HaramBornoBoko Haram extremistsGuzamalaBoko Haram insurgency

From Zee News

Kolkata celebrates Mother Teresa&#039;s 107th birthday
West Bengal

Kolkata celebrates Mother Teresa's 107th birthday

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi sent to custody till Aug 31 in money laundering case
Jammu and Kashmir

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi sent to custody till Aug 31 in m...

Hopeful of Governor&#039;s good decision on demand for K Palaniswami&#039;s ouster: TTV Dhinakaran
Tamil Nadu

Hopeful of Governor's good decision on demand for K Pa...

Islamic State&#039;s stronghold Tal Afar about to fall: Iraqi military
WorldAsia

Islamic State's stronghold Tal Afar about to fall: Ira...

Fugitive Thai ex-PM Yingluck in Dubai, aiming for UK: Junta source
WorldAsia

Fugitive Thai ex-PM Yingluck in Dubai, aiming for UK: Junta...

Haryana&#039;s Deputy AG sacked for accompanying Gurmeet Ram Rahim after verdict, carrying his luggage
Haryana

Haryana's Deputy AG sacked for accompanying Gurmeet Ra...

Ship collides with fishing boat off Kerala&#039;s Kollam coast
Kerala

Ship collides with fishing boat off Kerala's Kollam co...

US will stay over 50 years in Afghanistan: Colonel Lawrence B Larry Wilkerson
World

US will stay over 50 years in Afghanistan: Colonel Lawrence...

EuropeWorld

Man attacks police outside Buckingham Palace, terror probe...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India