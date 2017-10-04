close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Bomb blast in southeast Turkey kills three soldiers, wounds five

A bomb detonated by Kurdish militants killed three soldiers and wounded five more in southeast Turkey near the border with Iran, the Hurriyet news website said on Wednesday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 12:45

Diyarbakir, Turkey: A bomb detonated by Kurdish militants killed three soldiers and wounded five more in southeast Turkey near the border with Iran, the Hurriyet news website said on Wednesday.

It said the blast occurred in the Yuksekova district of Hakkari province and that a large number of armoured vehicles were sent to the area to capture the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants who it said carried out the attack. 

 

TAGS

TurkeyTurkey Bomb BlastKurdistan Workers Party

From Zee News

COMIO launches &#039;C2&#039; smartphone in India at Rs 7,199
Mobiles

COMIO launches 'C2' smartphone in India at Rs 7,1...

Galaxy Note 8 sales beat iPhone 8, Samsung India set for record year
Mobiles

Galaxy Note 8 sales beat iPhone 8, Samsung India set for re...

World

Fukushima operator gets first safety approval since 2011 di...

India

India to help Myanmar upgrade women's police training...

MaharashtraIndia

Iqbal Kaskar extortion case: Dawood Ibrahim shown as wanted...

Uttarakhand

PDS scam worth Rs 600 crore unearthed in Uttarakhand

Supermassive discovery: Scientists spot five elusive giant black hole pairs
Space

Supermassive discovery: Scientists spot five elusive giant...

5G to take away sheen from smartphones for a while
Technology

5G to take away sheen from smartphones for a while

World

Bangladesh signs $4.5 billion loan deal with India for deve...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi