close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Bone identified as victim from sunken South Korean ferry

The Sewol sinking dealt a crushing blow to now-ousted president Park Geun-Hye.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 12:53

Seoul: A piece of human bone recovered from the site of South Korea's Sewol ferry wreck has been identified as one of the missing victims, officials said on Wednesday, the first such confirmed find since the vessel was raised in March.

The 6,800-ton ship sank off the country's southwestern coast three years ago in one of the country's worst maritime disasters, claiming more than 300 lives, mostly high school students on an excursion.

The bodies of nine victims have never been found, and the 145-metre Sewol was raised intact at the relatives' insistence to prevent any trapped remains being lost.

"The result of a DNA test on a bone piece identified it as Danwon high school teacher Ko Chang-Seok," the maritime ministry said in a statement.

Workers are sifting through silt and debris piled up inside the hull of the ship to search for human remains, while divers are scouring the seabed where the ferry had been lying -- where the bone was recovered two weeks ago.

The DNA test was completed earlier than expected because it was in "good condition", the statement added.

The ministry said the National Forensic Service was conducting DNA tests on suspected human bones recovered on four other occasions this month.

The Sewol sinking dealt a crushing blow to now-ousted president Park Geun-Hye.

Investigations concluded the disaster was the result of numerous human factors, including an illegal redesign, an overloaded cargo bay and inexperienced crew.

TAGS

South KoreaSewol ferrySewolKo Chang-SeokPark Geun-Hye

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: International Court of Justice to pronounce verdict tomorrow as India, Pakistan cross swords
India

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: International Court of Justice to p...

In jail, 82-year-old ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala clears Class XII examination
Haryana

In jail, 82-year-old ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala clea...

Ransomware: India least prepared due to low awareness level
Technology

Ransomware: India least prepared due to low awareness level

23% posts of teachers lying vacant in KVS schools
Education

23% posts of teachers lying vacant in KVS schools

Drinking water supply stopped in Agartala after ONGC waste...
Tripura

Drinking water supply stopped in Agartala after ONGC waste...

Christian sect attacks Congo prison, frees leader, 50 more
World

Christian sect attacks Congo prison, frees leader, 50 more

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video