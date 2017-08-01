close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Brazilian parliament returns from recess, to decide President's fate

The Brazilian parliament returned from a recess this week and will decide on a vote over a corruption case against President Michel Temer.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 10:14
Brazilian parliament returns from recess, to decide President&#039;s fate

Brasilia: The Brazilian parliament returned from a recess this week and will decide on a vote over a corruption case against President Michel Temer.

On Tuesday, the Chamber of Deputies will hear a complete report on the case, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since the parliament`s Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship had voted earlier to reject the charges thanks to the last-minute switching of some members of the ruling party, the report will suggest the parliament also reject the charges.

On Wednesday, deputies will discuss the charges pressed by Prosecutor-General, Rodrigo Janot, at a plenary session, before moving onto a vote.

While no exact date for the vote is set, parliament speaker Rodrigo Maia has reaffirmed his commitment to holding it as soon as possible.

A two-thirds majority, or 342 out of 513 deputies, is needed to approve the charges and start a trial against Temer.

Temer, who became president after the impeachment of his predecessor Dilma Rousseff, is the first head of state in Brazil`s history to receive criminal charges while in office.

The case against Temer began in May when Joesley Batista, owner of the meatpacking group JBS, confessed to investigators that he had paid bribes to the president.

If Temer steps down for up to 180 days to allow for a trial, Maia would take over the presidency in an interim capacity.

According to an Ibope poll released on Monday, a large majority of Brazilian people are in favour of Temer standing trial.

Some 81 per cent of interviewees said they wanted Temer to be tried for corruption, while just 14 per cent said he should not. 

TAGS

Brazilian parliamentPresidentMichel Temer

From Zee News

PM Narendra Modi in Assam to review flood situation
Assam

PM Narendra Modi in Assam to review flood situation

US targets Venezuelan President Maduro for sanctions
World

US targets Venezuelan President Maduro for sanctions

Delhi: This gang breaks into houses, cut women&#039;s hair
Delhi

Delhi: This gang breaks into houses, cut women's hair

Gulf crisis: Qatar makes legal complaint to WTO over trade boycott
India

Gulf crisis: Qatar makes legal complaint to WTO over trade...

BlackBerry KEYOne set to be launched in India today – All you need to know
Mobiles

BlackBerry KEYOne set to be launched in India today – All y...

Japan PM to rejig Cabinet on Thursday
World

Japan PM to rejig Cabinet on Thursday

US Senate too divided to keep up healthcare push - Senator Hatch
World

US Senate too divided to keep up healthcare push - Senator...

China loves peace but won&#039;t compromise on sovereignty: President Xi
World

China loves peace but won't compromise on sovereignty:...

India

Home Ministry, UN Office of Drugs and Crime join hands to c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India

Ben is dating twin sisters. Would you like to be like Ben?

Maduro lambasts Trump