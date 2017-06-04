Brazilian President Michel Temer's special adviser arrested

Brasilia: A special advisor to Brazilian President Michel Temer has been arrested in a corruption investigation, police said.

In a police video released last month, the adviser Rodrigo Rocha Loures was seen receiving a suitcase containing 500,000 reais ($150,000) in cash that prosecutors say was a bribe from the owner of the world's largest meatpacking company, JBS, Xinhua news agency reported.

Investigators are now seeking to determine if Rocha Loures received the money on behalf of Temer to defend the interests of the JBS in the government.

The presidential office has not commented on the arrest that took place on Saturday.

The owner of JBS reportedly turned over a tape in which Temer can seemingly be heard signing off on bribes and indicating that Rocha Loures could help the company with certain issues.

The Supreme Court has ordered an investigation against Temer and Rocha Loures for corruption, criminal organization and obstruction of justice, triggering the worst political crisis.