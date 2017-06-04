close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Brazilian President Michel Temer's special adviser arrested

A special advisor to Brazilian President Michel Temer has been arrested in a corruption investigation, police said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 10:27

Brasilia: A special advisor to Brazilian President Michel Temer has been arrested in a corruption investigation, police said.

In a police video released last month, the adviser Rodrigo Rocha Loures was seen receiving a suitcase containing 500,000 reais ($150,000) in cash that prosecutors say was a bribe from the owner of the world's largest meatpacking company, JBS, Xinhua news agency reported.

Investigators are now seeking to determine if Rocha Loures received the money on behalf of Temer to defend the interests of the JBS in the government.

The presidential office has not commented on the arrest that took place on Saturday.

The owner of JBS reportedly turned over a tape in which Temer can seemingly be heard signing off on bribes and indicating that Rocha Loures could help the company with certain issues.

The Supreme Court has ordered an investigation against Temer and Rocha Loures for corruption, criminal organization and obstruction of justice, triggering the worst political crisis. 

TAGS

Michel TemercorruptioninvestigationSupreme Courtcriminal organizationpolitical crisis

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

K T Rama Rao challenges Rahul to win 4 assembly seats in Am...
Telangana

K T Rama Rao challenges Rahul to win 4 assembly seats in Am...

ISRO&#039;s GSAT-19, GSAT-11 satellites: Game changers in communications
Space

ISRO's GSAT-19, GSAT-11 satellites: Game changers in c...

Pakistan's Sindh recruits women for anti-terror operat...
WorldAsia

Pakistan's Sindh recruits women for anti-terror operat...

Flood, landslides hit Assam; 13,000 affected
Assam

Flood, landslides hit Assam; 13,000 affected

Countdown for launch of GSLV MARK III begins today
Andhra PradeshIndia

Countdown for launch of GSLV MARK III begins today

Lucknow: Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University professor lands in soup over &#039;unaccounted money&#039;
Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University professor l...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video