Brazilian President names ally to fill Supreme Court vacancy
Brasilia: Brazilian President Michel Temer named the incumbent Justice Minister as his candidate to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court (STF), after Justice Teori Zavascki was killed in a plane crash last month, the media reported.
The announcement was made by presidential spokesperson, Alexandre Parola, on Monday who said that "the solid academic and professional credentials of Minister Alexandre de Moraes qualify him for the high responsibilities of the role of minister on Brazil`s Supreme Court," Xinhua news agency reported.
The nomination will be submitted to confirmation hearings by the Senate`s Constitution and Justice Commission. If approved, his confirmation will then be voted on by the Senate.
De Moraes, 49, is a member of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) that supports Temer`s government and former secretary of Public Security of the state of Sao Paulo.
Initial reactions from the opposition were negative, who questioned de Moraes` objectivity as a member of the PSDB and a close ally of Temer.
The Senate leader of the Workers` Party (PT), Humberto Costa, said that the nomination "is bad for the country" and "attends to political interests".
However, the newly-elected Senate President Eunicio Oliveira told the local O Globo daily that he wanted de Moraes to be confirmed as soon as possible.
The Brazilian legislation allows Supreme Court Justices to remain in post until the age of 75, when they have to retire.
The STF is filled by 11 justices, who all have the rank of minister.
