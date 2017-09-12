close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Brexit bill passes first vote in British parliament

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 07:10

British MPs voted in favour of a bill Tuesday to end Britain`s EU membership, a key moment for the government`s Brexit strategy despite opposition accusations of an unprecedented power grab.
Lawmakers voted by 326 to 290 in favour of backing the legislation, after more than 13 hours of debate, which will now go forward for further scrutiny by MPs.
The bill is aimed at repealing the 1972 law through which Britain joined the bloc, transferring in bulk around 12,000 existing EU regulations onto the British statute books. 

TAGS

BrexitBritain

From Zee News

Delhi: 22-year-old brutally thrashed by 5 men for speaking in English, 3 held
India

Delhi: 22-year-old brutally thrashed by 5 men for speaking...

After Misa Bharati, IT department attaches Lalu son Tejashwi Yadav’s Rs 40-crore Delhi house
India

After Misa Bharati, IT department attaches Lalu son Tejashw...

Delhi Metro runs with doors open between Chawri Bazar and Kashmiri Gate -Watch video
India

Delhi Metro runs with doors open between Chawri Bazar and K...

Ryan student murder case: Bombay HC to hear CEO Pinto&#039;s anticipatory bail plea today
India

Ryan student murder case: Bombay HC to hear CEO Pinto'...

After roads and railways, China&#039;s Silk Road dealmakers eye financial firms
World

After roads and railways, China's Silk Road dealmakers...

After roads and railways, China&#039;s Silk Road dealmakers eye financial firms
World

After roads and railways, China's Silk Road dealmakers...

3.5 million refugee children don`t attend school: UN
BengaluruWorld

3.5 million refugee children don`t attend school: UN

UN Security Council votes to step up sanctions on North Korea
World

UN Security Council votes to step up sanctions on North Kor...

World

Police: 9 dead, including suspect, at suburban Dallas home

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi