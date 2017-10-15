BRICS lawmakers eye closer parliamentary cooperation

Moscow: Senior lawmakers of BRICS countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have agreed to strengthen parliamentary cooperation among them.

The agreement was reached during a BRICS parliamentary forum held here on Saturday, which was presided over by Zhang Ping, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of China`s National People`s Congress -- the national legislature, Xinhua reported.

The forum was held to implement the outcome of the ninth summit of BRICS leaders in southeast China`s coastal city of Xiamen last month.

Zhang said legislatures from the five countries should push for reform of international governance and improve exchanges of governance experience to create a sound legal environment for broader BRICS cooperation.

Participants in the forum expressed support for closer cooperation among their countries` legislatures.