BRICS Media Forum to be held in Beijing next week

Beijing: The BRICS Media Forum will be held in Beijing from June 7 to 8 and will be attended by the leaders of 25 media groups from Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

China, which took over the BRICS presidency this year, will host the ninth BRICS Summit in September in Xiamen in the eastern Fujian Province. The summit will be held under the theme "BRICS: Stronger Partnership for a Brighter Future".

The attendees will discuss topics including multimedia innovation for media development, as well as media outlets' duty and social responsibility, Xinhua reported.

The forum next week aims to improve the high-end dialogue platform for the mainstream media of the BRICS countries as well as advance innovation and promote fairness and justice of international public opinion.

During the forum, there will be a BRICS Media Joint Photo Exhibition to show the development and cooperation achievements of BRICS.

Proposed by Xinhua, the forum is jointly organised by the mainstream media groups of BRICS countries.

Chinese Xi Jinping had reportedly highlighted five key priority areas which include deepening cooperation, strengthening global governance, carrying out people-to-people exchanges, making institutional improvements and building broader partnerships.

The BRICS comprises of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The inaugural summit was held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009.