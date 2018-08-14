हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Car Crash

Car crashes into UK parliament barriers, several pedestrians injured

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested, informed police.

Image courtesy: @VinnyMcAv

London: Several persons were injured after a car ploughed into pedestrians and later smashed into security barriers outside the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament in Westminster on Tuesday morning. 

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested, informed the Scotland Yard.

The incident reportedly took place at around 07:37 am UK Time (GMT+1). 

The police reached the scene immediately and cordoned off the entire area.

According to eyewitnesses, a car deliberately crashed into the large steel barriers that are erected around the Houses of Parliament complex in Westminster.

Many took to Twitter to report several ambulances and firefighters were present at the scene. 

"At 07:37hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene.  We will issue further info when we have it," said the London Police on Twitter.

 

Police added, "At this stage, officers do not believe that anybody is in a life-threatening condition. Cordons are in place to assist the investigation. Westminster tube station is closed."

A spokeswoman later said: "We`re still trying to piece it together."

Footage on social media showed a handcuffed man being led away by heavily armed police.

Westminster Underground station, close to parliament, was closed and the building was cordoned off. No one was being allowed entry to parliament. As parliament is in recess for summer, most lawmakers are not using the building. 

In March 2017, Khalid Masood, 52, killed four people on nearby Westminster Bridge before he stabbed to death an unarmed police officer in the grounds of parliament. He was shot dead at the scene. It was the first of five attacks on Britain last year which police blamed on terrorism.

 

With agency inputs

