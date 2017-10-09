Britain is ‘preparing' for war with North Korea

London: As tensions rise between the US and North Korea over the latter's nuclear programme, the UK is quietly readying its war machines in case of a war breaks out, a media report said on Monday.

The British armed forces are apparently preparing for a worst-case scenario and part of that plan is to deploy the UK’s new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to the region, the Metro News reported.

“We have plenty of ships to send… the Type-45 destroyers, the Type-23 frigates. Britain’s new aircraft carrier could be pressed into service early if things turn south,” the report said quoting a military source.

The new aircraft carrier will be handed over to the Navy later this year before it undergoes sea trials.

Battle preparations have been made as neither Donald Trump nor Kim Jong-un show any desire to calm their war of words.

The British forces are mulling to use the same tactics it used during the Falklands crisis in Argentina when they sent the HMS Illustrious early.

Though HMS Queen Elizabeth was due to enter service by 2020, it will be commissioned in 2017, so it could technically be sent to war, the report said.

“In the Falklands we had to react to an event and HMS Illustrious was accelerated to respond,” it quoted a royal navy source as saying.