Britain looking at creating new body for EU citizens' rights

London: British ministers are looking at the option of creating some kind of new body to oversee EU citizens` rights in Britain, Sky News quoted sources as saying on Wednesday, a possible way of overcoming a standoff between London and Brussels.

Government officials have said that one way of getting around the clash over which court should guarantee the rights of EU nationals living in Britain and British citizens living in other EU countries could be the creation of a new body.

Britain wants its own courts to have supremacy after the country leaves the European Union, while the EU favours maintaining the position of the European Court of Justice.