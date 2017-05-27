close
Britain's terror threat level reduced from ''critical'' to ''severe''

Britain`s terrorism threat level has been reduced from "critical" to "severe", Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 19:02

London: Britain`s terrorism threat level has been reduced from "critical" to "severe", Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday.

The change indicates an attack is highly likely, not imminently expected. May said she reduced the nation`s terror alert level based on advice from an inter-departmental security meeting called Cobra, BBC reported.

She said significant activity by the police during the last 24 hours had led to the threat being reduced.

It had been set at critical in the aftermath of the Manchester bombing.

Earlier on Saturday, police evacuated an area of Moss Side in Manchester, in a search linked to Monday`s Manchester Arena bombing which killed 22 people and left scores injured.

The evacuation was described by Greater Manchester Police as a precautionary measure to "ensure everyone`s safety". 

Detectives are questioning 11 men over the attack after a series of raids. There were also searches at properties in Cheetham Hill and in the Longsight area.

At the start of the bank holiday weekend, armed police are guarding hundreds of events across the country.

Senior officers have encouraged people to go out, but to remain vigilant.

TAGS

BritainTheresa MayMoss SideManchesterGreater Manchester Police

