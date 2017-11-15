British explorer Benedict Allen goes missing on expedition

London: British explorer, Benedict Allen, has gone missing after he ventured into a remote jungle in Papua New Guinea looking for a lost tribe of headhunters.

No one has heard from him since he was dropped off by a helicopter in October 2017, as per media reports.

Allen was not carrying any phone or GPS device when he entered the crocodile-infested jungle.

He was supposed to be in the capital, Port Moresby, on Sunday and then proceed to Hong Kong. Also, he was supposed to deliver a talk to the Royal Geographical Society on Tuesday.

Just before Allen had embarked on his journey, he had posted on Twitter - "I may be some time (don't try to rescue me, please - where I'm going in PNG you won't ever find me you know)."

Marching off to Heathrow. I may be some time (don't try to rescue me, please - where I'm going in PNG you won't ever find me you know...) pic.twitter.com/BmH1DKdheS — Benedict ALLEN (@benedictallen) October 11, 2017

Yaifo tribe, which he was attempting to track, are among the few remaining tribes left who do not have contact with the outside world.

Allen had met them some thirty years ago. He was hoping to meet them again in East Sepik province for a documentary that he was filming.

Just before he left he had written in his blog post - benedictallen.com - "The Yaifo, a band of people I made first outside contact with some 30 years ago, are still living in the remote Central Range of PNG... In October I'm hiring a helicopter to drop me off at the abandoned mission station, Bisorio. If it seems ethical, I'll try to assemble a small party, as I did all those years ago, and head off up-slope into the mists to visit the Yaifo in their remote abode. The aim is to create a brief record of their lives... So, if this website or my Twitter account falls more than usually silent – I'm due back mid. Nov – it's because I am still out there somewhere...

Allen introduces himself on his blog site as - "Sometimes I'm described as an 'explorer' other times an 'adventurer' or 'writer', or just as a 'cat who's used up six of his nine lives'. As I see it, though, I'm just the son of a test pilot who shares his father's desire to get out there on a clear mission, then report back. But I believe that we all, in our own way, share this explorer instinct to investigate the unknown. It's part of what makes us human."