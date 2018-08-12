हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sir VS Naipaul

British novelist Sir VS Naipaul dies at 85

Born on August 17, 1932, Naipaul studied at Oxford University. His first novel - The Mystic Masseur - was published in 1957. 

British novelist Sir VS Naipaul dies at 85
ANI photo

London: British novelist and Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Sir VS Naipaul, died on Sunday at 85. His family confirmed that Naipaul died at his residence in London.

Born on August 17, 1932, Naipaul studied at Oxford University. His first novel - The Mystic Masseur - was published in 1957.

The British novelist later gained a lot of popularity as he wrote dozens of books, many of which dealt with colonialism and its dark legacy.

"He died surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavor," the writer's wife, Nadira Naipaul, told The New York Times.

Naipaul was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature in the year 2001, 'for having united perceptive narrative and incorruptible scrutiny in works that compel us to see the presence of suppressed histories'.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:
Sir VS NaipaulBritish novelistThe Mystic Masseur

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close